State of Michigan Retirement System Has $23.18 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.46% of Nielsen worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.