State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

