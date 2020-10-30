State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.91 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after acquiring an additional 724,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after acquiring an additional 411,389 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2,588.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

