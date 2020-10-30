State of Michigan Retirement System Has $170.50 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

