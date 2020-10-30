State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

