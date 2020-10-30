State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.32 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.