State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

