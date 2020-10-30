State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

NYSE SHW opened at $692.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,861 shares of company stock worth $48,967,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.