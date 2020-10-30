State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.01 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

