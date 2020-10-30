State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.89 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.08 and its 200 day moving average is $343.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.