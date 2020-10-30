State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

