State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

