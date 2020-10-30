State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $325.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

