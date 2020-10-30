State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

CAG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

