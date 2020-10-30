State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 228,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 50,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

