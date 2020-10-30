State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $326.65 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.86 and its 200 day moving average is $360.23. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

