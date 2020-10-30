State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Genpact worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

NYSE G opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.