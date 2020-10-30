State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $292.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

