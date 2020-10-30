State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after buying an additional 323,047 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

