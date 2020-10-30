State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 593.1% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 153.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at $177,497,396.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

