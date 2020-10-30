State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.62 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

