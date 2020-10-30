State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 196,142 Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.31% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $32.80 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.