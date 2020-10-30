State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $106,152.96. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,787,806 shares of company stock worth $145,499,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $92.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.