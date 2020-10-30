State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 9,400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

