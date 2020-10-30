State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

