State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 41,600 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Globant worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Globant by 2.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 1.31. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $201.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

