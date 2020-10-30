State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $393.43 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.