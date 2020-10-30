State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,907 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $360.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $371.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

