State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $263.32 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.