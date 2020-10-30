State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

