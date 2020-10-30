State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $225.68 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.71. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

