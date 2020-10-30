State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

