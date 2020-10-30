State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

