State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

