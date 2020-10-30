State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $686.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.52 and its 200 day moving average is $629.21. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

