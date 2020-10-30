State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

IP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

