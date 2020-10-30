State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,900 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,680,084. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

EW opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

