State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,900 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

