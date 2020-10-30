State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 119,040 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 302.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cree worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cree by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 53,456 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,193 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.12. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

