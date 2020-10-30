State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $555.86 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $575.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

