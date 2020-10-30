Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

