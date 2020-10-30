Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,568 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50.

About Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Diamond property that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

