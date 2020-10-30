Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

