Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00.

PFSI opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.