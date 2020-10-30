Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

