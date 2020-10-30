St. James’ Place plc (STJ.L)’s (STJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) stock opened at GBX 895.80 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 947.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 927.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

