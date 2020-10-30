Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s ongoing transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is hurting its cash-flow generation ability due to lower upfront payment, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds. Unfavorable forex also remains a headwind. Nevertheless, the company is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Also, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform, including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

