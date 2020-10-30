Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £126.42 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($165.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell bought 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135 ($176.38).

On Monday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.