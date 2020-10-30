Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £126.42 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($165.17).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell bought 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135 ($176.38).
- On Monday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).
Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.98.
About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.