SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,032,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

