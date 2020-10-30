SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

